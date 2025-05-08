Several Palestinians Killed In Israeli Bombing Of Several Areas In Gaza

Several Palestinian civilians were killed and many others wounded early Thursday morning in the ongoing Israeli shelling of various areas of the Gaza Strip.

Medical sources reported that the death toll from the Israeli shelling of a house belonging to the Rayan family near the Tal al-Rabi’ School in the town of Beit Lahia, north of the Gaza Strip, has risen to five.

Two citizens were also killed and others were injured when the occupation shelled a tent sheltering displaced people in Muqat land, east of Sheikh Radwan pool, north of Gaza City.

In the same context, two citizens were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a group of citizens on Al-Sikka Street in the Zeitoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

Medical sources reported that the two martyrs were: Fadi Azmi Abu Ajwa and Montaser Samir Abu Ajwa.

The sources reported that the occupation aircraft fired heavily north of Nuseirat refugee camp in the center of the Gaza Strip, and a number of citizens were injured when an occupation drone bombed a house in the camp.

Al-Awda Hospital in Nuseirat announced the arrival of the body of a fisherman, who was killed by the occupation and was recovered from the shore of the sea in the central governorate.

In the southern Gaza Strip, a number of citizens were injured when the occupation shelled a house in the town of Abasan al-Jadida, east of Khan Yunis.

Medical sources said that the number of martyrs in the Gaza Strip during the last 24 hours has risen to 100 martyrs.”

The occupation forces committed a massacre by bombing a restaurant and a popular market in the Rimal neighborhood, west of Gaza City, killing at least 32 citizens and wounding 86 others.