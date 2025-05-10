Four Palestinians, Including Infant, Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Gaza

Four Palestinians, including three members of the same family, were killed early Friday morning in Israeli airstrikes targeting two residential areas in the central and western parts of the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian sources, Israeli occupation warplanes bombed a home belonging to the Hamdan family in the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza. The strike resulted in the murder of Rashad Abu Hayya, his wife Safa, and their infant son Amr.

In a separate attack, an Israeli drone targeted an apartment in a residential building in Gaza City’s Al-Rimal neighborhood, killing a resident, Jasser Shamieh, and injuring several others.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation military vehicles opened heavy fire toward the eastern areas of Gaza City.

With US support, the Israeli occupation has been committing genocidal crimes in Gaza since October 7, 2023, resulting in more than 52,760 Palestinians killed and over 119,264 wounded—the majority of whom are women and children—in addition to more than 11,000 missing.