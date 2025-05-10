Iran, US To Resume Fourth Round Of Talks In Oman On Sunday

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that the fourth round of indirect talks between Iran and the United States will be held on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview on Friday, Araghchi said Oman, as the mediator country, determines the time and venue of the negotiations.

He added that Oman has asked about Iran’s view on the resumption of the talks with the US on Sunday, “and we announced our agreement.”

Oman has apparently held talks with the opposite side in this regard, he added, emphasizing that the Tehran-Washington talks are progressing.

“Naturally, the more progress we make, the more consultations and reviews will be required,” he said, adding, “the delegations need more time to examine the issues raised.”

“But it is important that we are moving forward in a way that will gradually lead us into the details,” he explained.

Araghchi reiterated Iran’s steadfastness in moving on the path of negotiations despite “contradictory” remarks by US officials.

“Our positions in the negotiations have been principled based on a foundation and therefore they are unchangeable,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

He noted that Iran receives “contradictory messages” from the opposite side as “different individuals express different views” which have caused problems.

“Some believe it occurs due to inauguration of a new government in the United States which has not been fully established yet or has not properly defined its positions. Others consider this issue to be a negotiation tactics,” he added.

“We will continue our path and we have very transparent positions,” Araghchi pointed out, reiterating that Iran will continue to secure the interests of the Iranian people.

He further stressed that the Islamic Republic will stand firm whenever the interests are not protected.