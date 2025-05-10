Gates Of Hell Will be Opened On US & Israel If They Commit A Foolish Iran,Act

The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Major General Hossein Salami, warned the United States and the Zionist enemy against committing “foolishness” against his country, stressing that Iran “will open the gates of hell upon them.”

According to the official Iranian news agency, IRNA, Major General Salami said during a ceremony honoring martyrs of service at the Imam Reza (AS) shrine: “The Americans must know that if they threaten, we are ready for any war at any level.”

He emphasized that the Americans have demonstrated through their threats and new sanctions that they do not keep their promises and cannot be trusted.

The IRGC Commander-in-Chief also emphasized that they must know that the Islamic Republic of Iran, voluntarily and of its own political will, does not seek nuclear weapons and has removed them from its defensive doctrine.

He continued: “We will not abandon our vital interests,” adding: “The insinuations of the criminal enemy’s prime minister are confusing the mindset of the American authorities and dragging them into an endless war.”

Major General Salami explained that the Americans have bitter experiences in interfering in other countries, and they must be rational, not be deceived by the Prime Minister of the criminal Zionist regime, and act with discretion.

He said, “We warn the enemies that if they commit a mistake, the gates of hell will open in their faces.”

He continued, “We tell the enemies that we have made extensive preparations for you. If you make a mistake, a catastrophe will befall you, and you will forget the entirety of the Truthful Promise 1 and 2.”