A Palestinian woman was martyred and others were injured on Saturday evening after Zionist enemy aircraft bombed a shelter housing displaced people in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Medical sources reported to the Palestinian News Agency that at least one woman was martyred and several others were injured including children following the Zionist enemy’s bombing of a shelter in Al-Nasr camp east of Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir al-Balah.