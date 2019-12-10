Saudi-Led Coalition Conducted 7 Thousands and 628 Hostile Operations in October

YemenExtra

M.A.

The report of the Team for Foreign Communications stated that, during the month of October 2019, the Saudi-ed coalition carried out 7 thousand and 628 hostile operations, including airstrikes, missiles and artillery shelling in the country.

The Director-General of Air Transport at the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Dr. Mazen Al-Soufi, stressed during an event held in the capital, Sana’a, about the role of Yemeni activists abroad who oppose the Saudi American aggression.

In the presence of members of the Supreme Political Council, ministers of the Salvation Government, and leaders of parties and civil society organizations, he stressed that the United Nations has been displaying submission to Saudi pressure referring to lifting the imposed Saudi siege on Sanaa Airport. He said that Yemeni and Arab activists abroad recorded honorable stances pressuring for the reopening of Sanaa airport, in parallel with an international failure and a Security Council deficit.

He noted that 12 international humanitarian and human rights organizations consider the blockade of the main airport in Yemen an unforgivable crime, pointing out that the Norwegian Council called for the reopening of Sanaa airport and considered its closure as a hindrance to the arrival of aid.

Al-Soufi noted that the reports and data of Human Rights Watch, Doctors Without Borders and the Red Cross called for the urgent reopening of Sanaa airport.

For his part, Deputy Minister of Emigrants, Zayed Al-Riyami, said that 95% of expatriate remittances come through money exchange offices and are spent on consumer goods. Al-Riyami called for the completion of the establishment of the expatriate bank to facilitate and secure the investments of the Yemeni expatriate in his country in a manner that achieves economic benefit

It is also mentioned that 4 working papers were presented in the event, the first entitled “The role of expatriates in victory for the cause of the Yemeni people” by Zaid Al-Riyami, and the second entitled “Pioneering the role of home activists abroad in breaking the siege on Sanaa airport” by Dr. Mazen Al-Soufi.

Moreover, the third working paper entitled “The role of NGOs in exposing the crimes and violations of the countries of the aggression coalition in our country” by Ali Hussein Al-Dailami, and the fourth on “The role of activists in human rights forums in the world” by Ambassador Abdul-Ilah Hajar.