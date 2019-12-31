Brigadier Yahya Sare’e Revaels Statistics of Coalition Crimes Against Civilians in Yemen in 2019

YemenExtra

Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier Yahya Sare’e, confirmed on Sunday that for the fifth consecutive year, the aggression coalition continues to target various regions and governorates, committing many massacres, destroying roads, service centers, citizens ’homes and properties.

“The total number of raids during the last year reached more than 6534 raids on nineteen governorates that were subjected to airstrikes during the year 2019,” he said.

This came during a press conference, in which it was revealed that more than 50% of the total number of raids targeted Sa’adah governorate, with no less than 3615 raids. Hajjah Governorate was subjected to more than 1427 raids, 424 raids were for Sana’a Governorate and more than 211 raids were on Al-Jawf Governorate.

the rest of the raids were distributed among Al Dhale’e, Marib, Amran, Al Hodeidah, Dhamar, Taiz, Al Baydha, Ibb, Lahj, Rima, Aden, Abyan, Shabwah, and Al Mahwit.

“In addition to the airstrikes, the aggression coalition pushed its forces and mercenaries to target various regions and try to progress on the ground,” he added.

