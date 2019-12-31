4 Million Displaced in Yemen as a Result of the Continued US-Saudi Aggression and Siege

YemenExtra

M.A.

The number of people displaced by US-Saudi aggression against Yemen increased by the end of last November 2019, to reach more than three million and eight hundred thousand people.

This came in a report issued by the Information Center of the Supreme Council for the Administration and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs. The report states that hundreds of thousands of displaced Yemenis throughout Yemen are living in a catastrophic humanitarian situation due to the aggression, which caused the worst humanitarian crisis in the world, amid the large failure of the international organizations in their work in relief and sheltering the displaced.

The statistics of the displaced families until the end of November 2019 reached 554,784, and the number of displaced people reached 3,883,488 for 15 governorates in the Republic of Yemen.

Almasirah English