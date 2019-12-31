Yemeni Air Defenses Shoot Down 3rd Spy Drone within 24 Hours

YemenExtra

Air Defenses of the Army and Popular Committees shot down, Tuesday, a hostile spy drone, Phantom, run by the US-Saudi aggression, the third in less than 24 hours.

“Air defenses managed, thanks to God, to shoot down a Phantom spy drone in the At-Tina area of Hayran district, Hajjah,” Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier Yahya Sare’e said.

He noted that the drone “belongs to the Sudanese forces and was shot down this morning with an undisclosed missile while carrying out hostilities.”

The Armed Forces spokesman confirmed that Yemeni airspaces are not open anymore for the US-Saudi aggression and this target is an initialization of the new year, which will be, Air Defenses Year.

On Monday, air defense forces intercepted and targeted two drones conducting surveillance for the US-Saudi aggression, one of them is a Karayel spy drone in Al-Salif area in Hodeidah. Armed Forces spokesman said that it was downed with a surface-to-air missile.

The second spy drone was shot down over the Razeh district of the northern province of Sa’adah.

Less than a week before, another unmanned aircraft with a similar mission was shot in the skies over the southern Saudi border region of Najran. During the past few months, at least nine drones of the same type have been shot down.

On December 1, a surveillance drone belonging to the US-Saudi aggression was shot down by the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees while flying in the skies over the northwestern province of Hajjah.

The Armed Forces announced in a statement that Yemeni air defense forces targeted the Chinese-built medium-altitude and long-endurance Wing Loong aircraft with a surface-to-air missile on Saturday evening.

The statement added that the drone was struck over Hayran district.

On October 13, a drone operated by the US-Saudi aggression was intercepted and targeted while flying in the skies over Yemen’s strategic western province of Hodeidah. The Armed Forces said in a statement that Yemeni forces shot down the aircraft as it was on a reconnaissance mission over Kilo 16 district.

In late November, Yemen’s Armed Forces downed a Saudi Apache helicopter using “new technology” and have filmed the operation.

“Yemen’s air defenses have managed to down a Saudi Apache helicopter with a surface-to-air missile using new technology which we will unveil in the near future,” Brigadier General Yahya Sare’e announced, adding, “It was shot down this morning in the Majaza area facing [Saudi Arabia’s] Asir while carrying out hostile operations.”

