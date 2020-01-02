Saudi-Led Coalition Targets Hodeidah Airport, Civilians’ Houses

YemenExtra

M.A.

The Saudi-led coalition targeted Hodeidah Airport and civilians’ houses in Kilo-16, on Tuesday, with heavy arms.

Yemeni Army and Popular Committees foiled an infiltration attempt conducted by the US-Saudi mercenaries in Hais district.

A security source in Hodeidah stated that Hodeidah Airport was targeted with artillery shells waged by the US-backed coalition in conjunction with the flying of hostile military aircraft in Hodeidah’s airspace.

The source noted that the coalition forces targeted the homes and properties of citizens in Kilo-16 area, damaging a number of them.

This came in less than 24 hours of targeting civilians’ houses in Ad-Durayhimi besieged city with artillery shells.

#YemenCantWait #YemenGenocide #Yemen #Yemencantwait #YemenGenocide #Yemen_children #StoparmingEmirates #StoparmingSaudi #Stopthewaronyemen#LivingInYemenOnTheEdge#SoldarityWithThePeopleOfYemen