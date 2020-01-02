Scenes of Downed Saudi Operated Spy Drone Released

YemenExtra

M.A.

Al-Masirah TV , on Tuesday, broadcasted scenes managed by the military media of the downing of a spy drone, Karayel, with surface-to-air missile in Al-Salif area in Hodeidah.

The scenes also showed the moment the citizens extracted the wreckage of the spy drone from the sea, amid cheers and great joy of this military achievement. It comes in the context of the qualitative development of Yemen’s Air Defenses.

It is noteworthy that the air defenses managed, in less than 24 hours, to shoot down three hostile spy drones in Sa’adah, Hodeidah and Hajjah governorates.

It is noteworthy that the Turkish-made “Karayal” aircraft produced by the company “Vestel”, which is a reconnaissance fighter pilotless drone equipped with missiles, which is characterized by the integration of surveillance and electro-optical / infrared control system, allowing it to detect and hit targets. Its wings are 13 m long and 6.5 m long. The drone can also take off and perform an automatic landing and is equipped with anti-jamming systems, and equipped with 22 MAM-L missiles kg, diameter 160 mm, and length 1000 mm. And its range is 14 km.

