Saudi American War Crimes on Tuesday, December 31st, 2019: Record

YemenExtra

M.A.

The Saudi-led coalition and its mercenaries, on Tuesday, continued to bomb a number of provinces, causing material damage to public and private property. The Saudi/UAE mercenaries in Hodeidah continued to violate the Stockholm Agreement.

In Hodeidah, US-Saudi mercenaries targeted Hodeidah’s International Airport with artillery. US-Saudi forces targeted Baet Al-Fakih district and Al-Jabalaih in Attohayta with shells and medium machineguns. US-Saudi forces targeted homes and property of citizens and destroyed them in the kilo-16 area with heavy machineguns. Fighter jets also hovered over the city of Hodeidah.

The US-backed coalition forces also targeted with more than 20 shells southern of Al-Jah, in Baet Al-Fakih district, and more than 23 artillery shells on separate areas of the Al-Faza area in At-tohayta district, and 5 mortar shells northeast of Hais district. Moreover, the Saudi-led coalition attempted to infiltrate in Hais district, which was foiled by the Yemeni Army and Popular Committees.

In Asir, the Saudi-led coalition launched a raid on Majza Al-Gharbiyyah, and two raids on Majza Al-Sharqiyyah.