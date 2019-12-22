Human rights Ministry Reveals Crimes, Violations of US-Saudi Aggression and Its Mercenaries in 1700 Days

YemenExtra

M.A.

The Ministry of Human Rights Today, Saturday, in Sana’a, held a special press conference on the reality of human rights in Yemen and exposing the crimes and violations of the aggression alliance countries and their tools within 1700 days.

During the conference on the inauguration of the Ministry of Human Rights, its national report, revealing that the total number of martyrs and wounded civilians due to direct military operations in the aggression countries in Yemen exceeded 43,345 during 1700 days of aggression, while the number of civilian casualties due to indirect military operations reached 476,197 civilians.

The report pointed out that more than 9,835 civilians were injured by direct targeting with various permanent disabilities, including 800 children, indicating that 80,000 children and women suffer from multiple psychological and neurological conditions as a result of five years of direct shelling of their families ’homes and communities.

The report added that twenty-four million one hundred thousand people are in urgent need of assistance (food, health, water, accommodation and education), while more than 70 thousand people are stuck abroad and were not allowed to enter as a result of the closure of Sana’a Airport.

The human rights report indicated that the aggression coalition prevented more than 340,000 citizens from leaving the country who desperately need to travel abroad to receive treatment.

The report said that more than 8 thousand families in the besieged Addurayhimi district need the necessary food and drug supplies.”

The report confirmed that the poverty rate rose to 85% and the unemployment rate rose to more than 65%, with the continuation of the aggression and the blockade of Yemen.

Almasirah English