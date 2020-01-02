Saudi American War Crimes on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020: Record
YemenExtra
M.A.
The Saudi-led coalition and its mercenaries, on Wednesday, continued to bomb a number of provinces, causing material damage to public and private property.
The Saudi/UAE mercenaries in Hodeidah continued to violate the Stockholm Agreement.
In Hodeidah, US-Saudi forces targeted Baet Al-Fakih district with 14 artillery shells. US-Saudi forces also targeted Addurayhimi city with 6 shells.
Moreover, the mercenaries targeted several areas of 50th St. with heavy machineguns and launched 3 Katyusha missiles on 7th-July residential area.
The mercenaries also targeted Kilo-16 with heavy and medium arms.