Saudi American War Crimes on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020: Record

YemenExtra

M.A.

The Saudi-led coalition and its mercenaries, on Wednesday, continued to bomb a number of provinces, causing material damage to public and private property.

The Saudi/UAE mercenaries in Hodeidah continued to violate the Stockholm Agreement.

In Hodeidah, US-Saudi forces targeted Baet Al-Fakih district with 14 artillery shells. US-Saudi forces also targeted Addurayhimi city with 6 shells.

Moreover, the mercenaries targeted several areas of 50th St. with heavy machineguns and launched 3 Katyusha missiles on 7th-July residential area.

The mercenaries also targeted Kilo-16 with heavy and medium arms.