Yemeni Army and Popular Committees Snipe Over 200 Soldiers

M.A.

The Sniping Unit of the Army ad Popular Committees revealed its operation’s toll in a number of frontlines, which targeted 211 of Saudi soldiers and US-Saudi mercenaries.

A source in the Sniping Unit said that the unit carried out 211 sniping operations on December, 27th and 28th, targeting Saudi leaders and soldiers, Sudanese mercenaries and machinery.

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesman stated on a press conference that Sniping Unit carried out 16643 sniping operations in 2019. He said that sniping operations targeted 228 Saudi soldiers and 142 Sudanese mercenaries.

Armed Forces spokesman pointed out that Yemeni Army’s Sniping Unit uses 7 kinds of locally made snipers.