Sana’a, Sa’adah Hold Mass Rallies to Condemn Assassination of Soleimani, Al-Muhandis

Citizens in the capital, Sana’a and Sa’adah governorate, held on Monday mass rallies denouncing the American aggression and the assassination of the Commander Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s pro-government Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) in Baghdad.

The mass rally in the capital Sanaa took place in Bab Al-Yemen Square, while a similar demonstration occurred in Sa’adah Governorate condemning the American crime.

On Friday, the United States confirmed that its forces had assassinated Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis in an attack on Baghdad’s international airport road, leading to the death of the two senior leaders and a number of their companions.