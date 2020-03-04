Saudi-Led Coalition Targets Travelers on Al-Jawf Marib Road

YemenExtra

M.A.

Five citizens were killed and wounded by a US-Saudi airstrike, targeting them on Al-Jawf Marib road.

The Human Rights Office in Al-Jawf governorate condemned the coalition’s targeting of travelers on Al-Jawf Marib road.

The Human Rights Office explained that the citizen Abdullah Naji Shetwi and the citizen Ali Yahya Antar were killed and three others were wounded after coalition aircraft targeted their car on Ruik Marib road.

It denounced the coalition’s escalation of its raids on residential neighborhoods and public roads in the governorate, which resulted in great damage to public and private property.