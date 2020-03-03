Saudi American War Crimes on Monday, March 2nd, 2020: Record

YemenExtra

M.A.

The US-Saudi aggression and its mercenaries, on Monday, continued to bomb a number of provinces, causing material damage to public and private property.

They violated the Stockholm Agreement in Hodeidah with a number of attacks. The violations of the forces of the US-Saudi aggression in Hodeidah Governorate reached 164 violations during the past 24 hours.

In Hodeidah: Three civilians were killed and two others were injured with shells fired by the mercenaries.

Almasirah Net correspondent reported that 3 civilians were killed and two others were critically injured with US-Saudi mercenaries’ shells in Al-Jah area of Baet Al-Fakih district.

A source in the liaison officers’ operations room confirmed on Sunday that that US-Saudi aggression violation on Hodeidah reached 166 violations in 24 hours.

The source pointed out that among the breaches in Hodeidah, 7 spy drones were flying in the sky of the 50 St and Kilo-16, in violation of missile and artillery shells, and 135 with live bullets.

Almasirah English