M.A.

Yemeni Air defenses of the army and the popular committees, Monday evening, confronted a number of hostile warplanes in the sky of Al-Jawf Governorate.

The Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier Yahya Sare’e, said on Twitter that “The Air Defenses managed – with the grace of God – to deter the presence of a number of aggressive warplanes in the sky of Al-Jawf Governorate with a number of Fater_1 surface-to-air missiles.”