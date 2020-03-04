Sana’a: Escalation of US-Saudi Aggression in Hodeidah to Undermine Stockholm Agreement

YemenExtra

M.A.

Head of the National Team in the Redeployment Committee Maj. Gen. Ali Al-Mushki on Tuesday warned that the continued escalation by the coalition of aggression forces against the besieged city of Ad-Durayhimi will undermine the Stockholm Agreement, forcing the Army and Popular Committees to respond.

“The aggression forces and their mercenaries are preparing for an attack on the besieged city of Ad- Durayhimi, which means the complete abolishment of the Stockholm Agreement,” Al-Mushki said in a statement following the meeting of the national team in the Redeployment Committee with the United Nations Mission in Support of Hodeidah Agreement (UNMSHA).

“What we are seeing is no longer just breaches but major military operations that will force us to respond,” he added. “We cannot remain silent after all our steps to save the Stockholm Agreement.”

Al-Mushki reviewed the aggression forces violations of the Stockholm Agreement and the implications for the safety of citizens’ lives, revealing the movements and intentions of the UAE regime to spread the Corona epidemic in Yemen.

“The UAE regime is working to transfer suspected persons infected with Coronavirus to a quarantine in Mocha city to transfer the virus to our country and double the suffering of Yemeni people,” he said.

He also uncovered the involvement of some international organizations in trying to displace Ad-Durayhimi’s residents from their homes and pushing them to accept the forcible displacement to Aden or Taiz provinces.

As a new initiative to prove the good intentions and the commitment to Stockholm Agreement, al-Mushki confirmed the National Team’s readiness to implement a total exchange for the prisoners and bodies of the dead in the confrontations of the western coast.

For its part, the UN mission expressed its understanding for the complement of the National Team in the Redeployment Coordination Committee.

“We understand the discomfort with the deterioration of the situation in Ad-Durayhimi and we will seek to provide assistance in this regard,” said Daniela Kroslak, deputy head of the UNMSHA.

On the initiative presented by the National Team, Kroslak said that the UN mission would study “the proposals of Sana’a delegation,”, expressing her thanks to the National Team for its cooperation.

A source in the Liaison and Redeployment Coordination Operations Room monitoring the ceasefire and the truce commitment in Hodeidah province said on Tuesday that the aggression coalition forces committed 144 violations during the past 24 hours.

Almasirah English