Increase In The Numbers Of Victims In Aden As a result As Of The Floods, Hadi’s Government Declares From KSA, Aden Is a Aisaster City And An official Reveals it

Increase in the numbers of victims in Aden as a result as of the floods, Hadi’s government declares from KSA, Aden is a disaster city and an official reveals it

The city of Aden has seen floods that pervade the city due to heavy rains in the city and it’s around, and the floods caused the city to be dumped and caused great material damage, in addition to human damage.

Quoting a medical source, saying, “The number of people who died in the rainy rain reached 8, as of tonight, in addition to dozens of wounded.

The current Aden catastrophe led to the exchange of accusations between both officials and leaders of the Southern Transitional Council on the one hand and activists loyal to the legitimacy of Riyadh and the Reform Party on the other hand because of what was suffered by Aden from the Seoul and the destruction of property, while Hadi’s government, which is based in Riyadh, was content to declare the city of Aden “a city Afflicted ”, while officials of the relevant institutions in Aden are demanding their legitimate authority to save the city and support them with the capabilities to suck the waters of the torrents that have turned Aden into a group of lakes.

22-4-2020