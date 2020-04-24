Yemeni Army Spokesman: Large Saudi Infiltration Repelled in Marib, Results in Heavy Losses

YemenExtra

The Armed Forces spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, confirmed on Friday that the heroes of the army and the popular committees were able to confront a large-scale infiltration launched by the aggression towards Yemeni Army’s sites in Raqwan district, Marib governorate.

Brigadier-General Saree stated that the Saudi American aggression’s attempt to advance was foiled, resulting in heavy losses in lives and materiel.

The enemy also conducted an attempt to infiltrate sites affiliated with the Yemeni Army in the district of Majzar, he added.

He then pointed out that the aircraft of the Saudi-American aggression launched 35 airstrikes on different areas, including 15 raids on the district of Majzar, 6 raids on Raghwan, 9 raids on the district of Serwah in Ma’rib governorate, two raids on Sahar district in Saada, and 3 raids on Macirass.