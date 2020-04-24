Protests Continue in Front of UN Office in Sana’a Demanding the Release of Detained Oil Tankers

YemenExtra

The employees of the Yemeni Oil Company, its unions and their affiliated organizations organized a protest today in front of the United Nations office in Sana’a, titled “The United Nations shall have no credit for releasing the oil tankers after prolonged detention.”

During the protest, Director General of Aircraft Supplies Nasr Al-Ruwaishan said that the current oil derivative prices were imposed on the Yemeni Oil Company due to the aggression’s continued detention of oil tankers for long periods. This has resulted in the financial fines added to the value of oil derivatives.

Al-Ruwaishan said that the detained oil ships that recently arrived at the port of Hodeidah have actually sold their oil before the drop in the international oil exchange. This made the Yemeni oil company unable to reduce the prices of oil derivatives in line with the current prices of oil exchange.

Al-Rowaishan confirmed that the Yemeni Oil Company is striving to reduce the prices of oil derivatives in a way that is compatible with the decline in international oil prices.

He also called on the public opinion in Yemen to understand the current situation, blaming the aggression states for all that is happening. He explained that the reasons behind such a situation are the aggression’s continued detention of oil derivative tankers and the obstruction of their arrival at Hodeidah port for long periods.

Meanwhile, the statement issued by the protest confirmed the continuation of the sit-in organized by the Yemeni Oil Company employees for 385 days in front of the United Nations Office in Sana’a. It also affirmed that this condition shall continue until all legitimate demands of the sit-in are met, which are the release of the detained oil tankers and guaranteeing not to detain them in the future.

The statement also renewed demanding the UN to lift the embargo on Sana’a International Airport and Ras Issa port and to neutralize the economy.