Almasirah Highlights Losses of Yemen’s Industrial Sector After Five Years of Aggression

The director of the Industrial Development Department at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Bushra Al Shaibani, said in an interview with Almasirah that the aggression deliberately targeted Yemen’s industrial sector in a systematic way.

Al-Shaibani added that the number of factories in the industrial sector that were targeted by direct and indirect bombing amounted to 75%.

She pointed out that between 200 to 229 factories, industrial facilities, small, medium and large in size, are the total destroyed and damaged by the aggression.

She pointed out that the destroyed and damaged installations are distributed between 126 factories, power stations, gas stations, 164 poultry farms and 15 service establishments.

Al-Shaibani explained that 45 thousand establishments of medium and small production and industrial plant factories have stopped working due to the increasing targeting of secondary commercial markets.

She emphasized that more than 300 workers were martyred during their work in industrial facilities, in addition to hundreds of wounded and disabled.

She also indicated that the industrial movement was paralyzed by the major effects on the industrial sector due to the blockade and the suspension of export traffic.

In the same context, the director of the Industrial Management of the Chamber of Commerce, Tamim Al-Saqqaf, told Almasirah that the ministry monitored the damages and losses of 450 establishments, including medium projects at 27% and small projects at 73% in cooperation with the International Labor Organization.

Al-Saqqaf added that the average losses for industrial establishments with small projects amounted to 37 thousand dollars per project, while the average losses for medium-sized projects amounted to 99 thousand dollars per project. As for the total cost of losses of major industrial establishments, it amounted to approximately 1.5 billion dollars.

He pointed out that 89 of the major industrial establishments were exposed to losses and damages, 82 of which belong to businessmen, 7 for businesswomen and one affiliated with civil society organizations.

He explained that the establishments classified as companies topped in terms of losses by 63%, then comes service companies by 16%, the import facilities by 10.8%, followed by the industrial sector at 8.9%, while the establishments of wholesale and retail trade, export and professional reached a 2% of losses.