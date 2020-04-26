US-Saudi Aggression’s Daily Update for Saturday, April 25th, 2020

YemenExtra

The Saudi-American aggression continues to launch raids and bombardments on a number of governorates, causing material damage to property. Meanwhile, it continues to violate the ceasefire in Hodeidah.

Our correspondent in Al-Hodeidah reported, Saturday, that a military bulldozer had created combat fortifications near the monitor center of Al-Khamiri on 50th Street.

In Al-Dhalea, the aggression warplanes launched 3 raids on the village of Ra`sa, district of Jubn.

In Saada, northern Yemeni border, citizens’ properties were damaged by a Saudi missile strike on the border district of Shada.

Highly populated villages in the border districts of Munabbih and Razih witnessed Saudi missile and artillery attacks.

In Al-Jawf, the aggression launched 6 raids on Khob Wa Asha’af district.