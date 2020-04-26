Saudi Arabia Extends Suspension of International and Domestic Flights Until Further Notice

YemenExtra

Saudi Arabia extended today Sunday, the suspension of international and domestic flights until further notice, except for emergencies, due to the pandemic of the emerging Coronavirus.

“The train, bus and taxi services will also remain suspended and government employees will continue to work from home,” the Reuters news agency quoted a spokesman for the Saudi Interior Ministry as saying.

Saudi Arabia recorded 1,223 new cases of the disease during the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of cases to 17522.