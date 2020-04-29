UNICEF: Millions of Yemenis at Risk of Deadly Diseases

YemenExtra

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, warned of the growing danger to the lives of five million children under the age of five in Yemen due to the cholera epidemic and severe watery diarrhea, as the frequency of heavy rains increased since the middle of this month.

“The tragedy in Yemen is still unfolding to the world in all its manifestations, and the children of Yemen are still exposed to countless risks that threaten their survival,” said UNICEF Resident Representative in Yemen Sarah Pislo Niyanti in a statement today.

“The widespread prevalence of cholera, high levels of malnutrition, outbreaks vaccine-preventable diseases and the COVID-19 virus pandemic are all causes that may exacerbate the burden already placed on children and their families,” she added.

Niyanti pointed out that without ending the continuous Saudi aggression on Yemen for more than five years, the devastating and preventable diseases will continue to kill the lives of many, especially children.

It is noteworthy that the Saudi American aggression against Yemen, which continued since March 2015, resulted in the deterioration of the economic, living and health conditions in the country.

This took place as a result of the blockade imposed by the forces of aggression on Yemeni ports and the failure to allow the introduction of relief and medical aid, leading to a humanitarian catastrophe.