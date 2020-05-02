The Minister of Healthy Yemen holds the Arab coalition responsible for the expansion of epidemics in Yemen

The Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Taha al-Mutawakkil, blamed the coalition countries for the historical, moral, and full responsibility of the epidemics in Yemen.

Al-Mutawakel said in a press statement today, “With the announcement of the Hadi Government that there are many infected cases in its areas, we must be vigilant and ready and that a state of awareness prevails in society.”

The Minister of Health called on citizens to avoid crowded places and take preventive and precautionary measures in accordance with the teachings of our true religion.

on another hand, Information Minister Dhaif Allah Al-Shami affirmed that confronting these epidemics must be from the perspective that we are facing an enemy made by America .. calling on various media outlets to carry out their duty to raise awareness of the way and the correct method away from the wrong western style that used to intimidate and create terror among citizens.

