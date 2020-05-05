The Epidemic Committee Headed By The Prime Minister preparation of Equipment For Confronting Corona

The Epidemic Committee Headed By The Prime Minister Decides To Provide A Field Hospital And Guidelines For Confronting Corona

The Ministerial Committee for Epidemic Control, at its meeting on chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Bin Habtoor, approved the concept of establishing and equipping a field hospital with a capacity of 3,000 beds within efforts to confront Corona epidemic.

The meeting discussed the developments related to the Corona epidemic at the national level, including the occupied provinces and areas.

In the meeting, the Committee reviewed the report of the Minister of Public Health and Population on the precautionary measures guide prepared by the Ministry for all ministries and government agencies to prevent this epidemic.

The committee approved the guide provided by the Health Minister, and directed all ministries and government agencies to strictly adhere to them.

The meeting demanded that the United Nations and the Security Council lift the ban on the port of Hodeidah and obligate Arab coalition not to intercept the ships arriving at the port as they are subject to the mechanism of UN monitoring and inspection in Djibouti before heading to Hodeidah.

