YPC holds Arab coalition responsibility in seize the ships and takes a range of precautionary and comprehensive measures

On Wednesday, the Yemen Petroleum Corporation (YPC) took several comprehensive precautions and supplies to support the market needs in the foreseeable future.

The company indicated in a statement that the procedures have gone out of its national and moral responsibility, in order to raise the level of efficiency, effectiveness and flexibility of the marketing service provided, in line with the current developments related to the ministry’s announcement. Public health about discovering a case of a wreath in Sana’a.

The company explained that the measures came with the aim of satisfying the requirements for the stability of the shares of oil derivatives in a manner that ensures achieving the optimal use of the available capabilities in order to provide all the usual and urgent needs for all service, commercial and societal sectors. Especially the health sector, within highly resilient levels, takes into account the overall future possibilities associated with epidemiological developments.

On the other hand, it held responsibility to Arab coalition to seize the ships concerned with the humanitarian deterioration and the riskiness of the situation in the discovery of the Corona virus