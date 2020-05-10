Floating Tank Safer is time bomb and The Saudi navy is holding more than half a million tons of oil derivatives A source in the port of Hodeidah said that the Saudi Arabia navy continues to detain 20 ships and tankers loaded with more than half a million tons of gasoline and diesel in the context of the siege imposed by the Arab of coalition on Yemen. The source confirmed that among the detained ships ten oil derivative ships were pirated more than a month ago, the last of which was held four days ago, despite obtaining international permits to unload its cargo at the port. The source added that another ship was detained for three days with more than 15 thousand tons of food. on other time the YPC announced that the coalition prevented from maintenance Floating Tank Safer . it is a time bomb in international sea . the ministry of oil blamed to the UN and Arab Coalition responsibility which they make disaster of the Environment 10-5-2020