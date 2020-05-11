Saudi American War Crimes in Yemen on May 10th, 2020: Record

YemenExtra

The Saudi American aggression continues to launch raids and artillery shells against a number of governorates, causing material losses in property and violating the ceasefire in Hodeidah.

In Al-Bayda governorate, the Saudi American aggression launched, Sunday, 10 raids on Qaniya area and a raid on a communications network in the district of Al-Zahir.

In Al-Jawf governorate, the aggression launched 6 raids on Khob Wa Al-Shaf district and 6 other raids on the Labnat camp in Al-Hazm district.

In Saada, northern Yemeni border, the Saudi/UAE warplanes waged 6 raids on Dhahir district and 4 raids on Baqim district.

In Al-Hodeidah, western Yemeni coast, the mercenaries bombarded using artillery shells Al-Dobyani neighborhood and 50th Street.

Meanwhile, two military bulldozers affiliated with the forces of the aggression established combat fortifications in Kilo 16 area.

Finally, the aggression’s fighter jets waged a raid on Al-Amreci region near Najran governorate.