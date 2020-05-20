62 Saudi American Violations in Hodeidah in 24 Hours

YemenExtra

Saudi-led coalition forces perpetrated, Thursday, 62 violations in Hodeidah province over the past 24 hours.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room to monitor violations in Hodeidah explained that among the violations were the flight of two fighter jets over Hays district and 50th Street, as well as the flight of five reconnaissance aircraft over al-Faza area and Hays.

The violations also consisted of the formation of combat fortifications in Kilo 16 area, launching 50 artillery shells in nine different violations and 38 various firearms breaches.