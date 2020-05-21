58 Saudi/UAE Violations in Hodeidah in 24 hours

YemenExtra

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room in Hodeidah governorate, western Yemeni coast, monitored on Wednesday 58 violations committed by Saudi-led coalition forces over the past 24 hours.

Among the violations were the flight of a reconnaissance aircraft over Hodeidah governorate and the formation of fortifications in Faza area, according to a source in the operations room.

The braches perpetrated by the Saudi American also included 18 breaches by firing artillery shells, the source added.