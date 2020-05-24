Yemen’s Sana’a grants free telecommunication services for an Eid without COVID-19

YemenExtra

The Public Telecommunications Corporation in Sanaa announced that it will offer free telecommunication services within fixed networks and additional internet subscription advantages during Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

An official source at the Public Telecommunications Corporation explained to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that the free communication services during Eid Al-Fitr holidays represent one of the means implemented to confront COVID-19.

The offer came as an act of contribution by the Public Telecommunications Corporation for the society urging them to adhere to the instructions of the Higher Ministerial Committee for Epidemiology, the Ministry of Health and the competent authorities.

Source: Uprising