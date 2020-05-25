Saudi American aggression launches 48 raids, commits massacre on Eid holiday
YemenExtra
Warplanes affiliated with the Saudi American aggression perpetrated on Sunday, which coincided with the Islamic holiday of Eid Al-Fitr, a hideous massacre against dozens of civilians from Maran area in Haydan district of Saada governorate, northern Yemen.
Civil sources reported that the aggression’s fighter jets launched 48 airstrikes on a number of Yemeni governorates, including Haydan district in Saada, resulting in the killing of three civilians and the injury of three others.