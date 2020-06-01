A Corona-Infected UN Employee Evacuated While Yemenis Are Dying From Siege

YemenExtra

The United Nations and its organizations are claiming in spending efforts to alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Yemen, but its actions on ground reveal the falsehood of these allegations. Their goal is to earn more money at a time when the Yemeni suffer from Saudi-UAE aggression, imposed blockade, epidemics, and the inability to travel abroad to receive treatment.

Thousands of Yemeni sick patients, who can’t be treated inside the country due to the poor health system, wait for the United Nations to fulfill its commitment to transport them for treatment via the air bridge that was agreed upon earlier this year, the International Organization surprise them with a private jet that is sent to rescue a driver working for the United Nations Resident Representative, Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen Liz Grande, as he was recently infected With coronavirus.

So why did the United Nations renounce what was agreed upon on the medical bridge? And why it has been unable to operate medical flights for thousands of sich Yemeni patients with chronic and incurable diseases. Nevertheless, it was able to send a private jet to transport an employee!!!

The arrival of the private jet and the transfer of the UN-driver, are new evidence that the Yemeni people did not benefit from the United Nations and it turned from a relief and assistance organization to a corrupt and profitable organization at the expense of those who are facing a real tragedy.

Yemeni Patients ask with wonder if they should be employed by the United Nations to receive health care guaranteed by international laws sponsored by them. Patients added with amaze “has the driver of the United Nations coordinator become more important than an entire nation?

Many observers and activists condemned this acts by the United Nations, which indicates its lack of interest in the lives of Yemenis and its legitimacy to close Sana’a International Airport, as it reflects the absence of the human conscience of those who claim humanity and pretend to embody it through their tasks and activities.

According to observers, the humanitarian work in Yemen is now meaningless, despite the billions of dollars the organization receives from donors, of which only a few hundreds are reached, stressing that the United Nations organization are not working for the Yemeni people and that a large part of the aid is being benefited by the UN.

As it became the concern of these organizations to obtain billions at the expense of the Yemeni people, who have not touched any real efforts or assistance to face diseases, epidemics and starvation that threaten millions of children, while most hospitals and health centers suffer from a lack of medical and treatment supplies and supplies.

Yemen is experiencing an outbreak of the Coronavirus, and no serious and effective movement by international organizations are being taken to support the government’s efforts to face this pandemic, especially in light of the blockade by the Saudi coalition and intensifying aerial and ground travels into the country without taking precautionary measures.

It is known that Yemen was free of the Coronavirus, and the epidemic did not appear until the Saudi-aggression started flights and opened airports from Yemeni territories it has control of, at a time when the airports of the world were closed and the United Nations did not issue any condemnation.

The pandemic was a great opportunity to demand an increase in aid from donors and access to more funds on the pretext of fighting the epidemic in Yemen, and this is no longer surprising by organizations to do such actions but has become familiar.

It is worth noting that the United Nations and the Saudi aggression state are racing to collect donations and international aid ahead of the Yemen Donors Conference that will be held next Tuesday, claiming to support Yemen in facing the Corona pandemic and taking advantage of warnings about the collapse of the health sector and the humanitarian disaster in Yemen, which is the worst in the world due to the Saudi-led aggression on Yemen for over five years.