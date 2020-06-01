Al-Murtada Affirms Readiness in a Prisoner Swap With the Saudi-Led Aggression

YemenExtra

The head of the National Prisoners’ Affairs Committee, Abdul Qadir Al-Murtada, confirmed the readiness of the committee to implement the recently agreed exchange deal that was held in (Amman).

Al-Murtada tweeted on his account last Sunday that: ” the concern of the Prisoners Affairs Committee’s for prisoner’s safety from the seriousness of the (Corona) virus outbreak, we confirm our readiness to implement the recently agreed exchange deal in (Amman).”

In addition, he emphasized that the delay in this deal is due to the aggression party’s refusal to sign the implementation plan submitted by the United Nations and the Red Cross, which was signed by the National Prisoners’ Committee two weeks ago.