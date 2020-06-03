June/2: An Update of the Saudi Crimes on Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday, Tuesday, the Saudi-American aggression continued its bombing and raids on a number of governorates, while its mercenaries on ground in the province of Hodeidah continue to violate the Sweden agreement that should have established a ceasefire in the province.

In the western province of al-Hodeidah Governorate, a source reported that the forces of aggression bombed the besieged city of al-Durayhimi with a number of artillery shells and with more than 10 Katyusha rockets.

Moreover, the Liaison Officers Operations base monitored 92 breaches carried out by the forces of the Saudi-UAE Aggression in the Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours, including 24 breaches with missile strikes and 76 artillery shells. 65 breaches resulted from shootings using various kinds of weapons. In addition, another breach was by two spy planes flying in the atmosphere of al-Jah and al-Manthar.

In Sana’a governorate, the aggression warplanes launched a raid on the Asnaf area, in the Juhana region, district of Khoulan Tayyal.

In Marib governorate, the aggression launched 12 raids on Sarwah district, 6 raids on the Madghal al-Jadaan district, and two raids on Majzar district.

In the northern province of Saada, the Saudi warplanes carried out 4 raids on the al-Fr’a area in the Kataf district, and two raids on Baqim district.

In al-Jawf Governorate, two airstrikes were conducted by the Saudi military aircraft on the al-Matma district, and one on the Khub wa Al-Sha`f district.

In Hajjah Governorate, the aggression warplane launched 3 raids on the district of Hayran.