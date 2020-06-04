Israeli Occupation forces arrest 16 Palestinians in the West Bank

YEMEN-EXTRA- Occupied Jerusalem,The Israeli occupation forces on Thursday morning arrested 16 Palestinians in different areas in the West Bank.

Maan News Agency said that the occupation forces stormed into a number of towns and villages in Ramallah, Bethlehem, Hebron, Tulkarm and Qalqilya and searched the Palestinian’s houses and arrested 16 of them.

On Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces arrested 11 Palestinians in different areas in the West Bank.

SOURCE: SANA