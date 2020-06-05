June/4: An Update of the Saudi Crimes in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday, Thursday, the Saudi-American aggression continued its raids and shelling against a number of governorates, causing casualties among citizens and damage to public and private properties. The Saudi-UAE invaders and mercenaries in Hodeidah continued their violations against the Sweden agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison Officers at the Operations Room monitored 128 violations by the aggression during the past 24 hours, including an attempt to infiltrate into Haiss and the flight of 7 spy planes. In addition to other breaches with missiles, artillery shells, and shooting.

Moreover, the forces of aggression bombed with artillery shells and machine guns the al-Jah area of the Beit Al-Faqih district.

In Marib province, the Saudi-American aggression launched 10 raids on the districts of Sarwah and Majzar.

In Hajjah governorate, the Saudi-American warplanes launched 4 raids on the Haradh district.

The US-UK backed Saudi-led aggression launched a raid on the al-Buq near Najran.