Syria: Injuries in Car Blast in Hasaka Northwestern Countryside

A number of people were injured on Saturday in an explosion of a car bomb near Grain Silos of Tal Halaf, south Ras al-Ayn city in the northwestern countryside of Syrian city of Hasaka.

SANA news agency quoted ocal sources as saying that a car bomb exploded near the silos of Tal Halaf southwest of Ras al-Ayn city where the forces of the Turkish occupation and their mercenaries of terrorist groups are positioned.

The explosion caused varied injuries to a number of citizens, material damages and set fires to a number of cars, the agency added.

Source: Agencies,almanar