A Series of US-Saudi Air Raids Target Yemen

YemenExtra

Today, Saturday, the Saudi-American aggression launched a series of raids on the governorates of Hajjah, Saada, al-Jawf and Marib.

In Hajjah, the Saudi-American aggression launched 7 raids on the Haradh district, while two raids were launched in the Bani Hassan area within Abs district.

In the northern province of Saada, the US-Saudi military aircraft carried out two raids on the al-Zahir bordering district.

In Marib province, the warplanes of the Saudi-UAE aggression conducted 14 raids on the areas of Salb and al-Jafra in the Majzar district, 3 raids on the Hareb al-Qarmeesh district and two raids on the Sarwah district.

In the al-Jawf province, the warplanes of the Saudi aggression launched an airstrike on the district of Khub wa Al-Sha`f.