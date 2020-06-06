YPC:Saudi Aggression Continues to Detain 15 Oil Tankers

YemenExtra

The Yemeni Petroleum Company confirmed last Friday that the coalition of aggression is still detaining 15 oil ships. The company explained that the detained oil ships are loaded with (419,789) tons of petroleum materials, pointing out that the forces of aggression are arbitrarily holding them. The time period of their detention has reached 75 days.

The aggression forces deliberately seized the oil derivative ships and prevented them from entering the port of Hodeidah, in order to result in more suffocation on the Yemeni people and increase their suffering.