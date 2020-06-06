June/5: An Update of the Saudi Crimes in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday, on Friday, the Saudi-American aggression continued to carry out its airstrikes and shells against a number of Yemeni governorates, resulting in damage to property. It also violated the ceasefire agreement regarding the province of Hodeidah.

In Marib Governorate, the aggression launched 7 raids on Jabal Salb in the Majzar district and a raid at the al-Jawf intersection in the same district.

In al-Jawf Governorate, the Saudi-American aggression launched 9 raids on al-Hazm district, five of them targeted the Aleibnat military camp.

Moreover, Saudi warplanes conducted two airstrikes on the al-Buq area near the Saudi province of Najran.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, the artillery forces of the Saudi aggression targeted the village of al-Shujan, located on the outskirts of the besieged city of al-Durayhimi. It also carried out intensive shooting using machine guns in targeting the 50th Street and al-Dabyani neighborhoods in the city.

A source in the Liaison Officers Operations Room announced that forces of the Saudi-UAE aggression carried out 96 breaches on the Hodeidah fronts during the past 24 hours, explaining that the breaches were through the hovering of two spy planes in the airspace of al-Faaza, 20 other breaches by artillery shelling, and 74 of them were conducted by various weapons.