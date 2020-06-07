MOH: Recoveries From the Coronavirus Are High and Exceed 80%

YemenExtra

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Ali Jahaf, said that the cases that have fully recovered from the Coronavirus in Yemen are high and exceed 80%, indicating that the medical staff is performing their duties extremely well, despite the suffering and the siege.

A source reported that Dr.Jahf said that there are more than 32 isolation centers to confront Corona in all governorates, pointing out that the Saudi blockade imposed on Yemen prevents the arrival of medical antiseptics, which are essential materials to confront the coronavirus.

Moreover, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health said that one isolation center has 90 workers, while the United Nations says that they will support only 21 workers, noting that international organizations are far from the reality in Yemen.

In addition, he explained that the ministry has made a call to the southern governorates under the Saudi-UAE occupation since the beginning of the crisis to unite efforts in the face of Corona, but it has not yet received any response.