Jan/7: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

On Sunday, the 7th of June, the US-backed Saudi-UAE coalition of aggression continued to carry out raids on a number of Yemeni governorates, in addition to violating the ceasefire agreement of Hodeidah governorate.

In al-Jawf, the Saudi aggression launched 5 raids on the camp of al-Libnat located in al-Hazm district.

In the northern Yemeni province of Saada, the coalition of aggression targeted separate areas within the Ketaf district with 14 airstrikes. It also carried out artillery and missile shelling against the bordering districts of Munebah and Razih.

In Marib, Saudi warplanes carried out 4 air raids on the Sarwah district, 3 raids on the Majzar district, and 16 raids on separate areas in the governorate.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, the forces affiliated with the Saudi-UAE aggression violated the ceasefire agreement of Hodiedah, which amounted to 82 violations, including the hovering of 4 reconnaissance planes in the airspace of al-Hodeidah city.