Saudi-Uae Battleships Bombard Farms Within Yemen’s Hajjah

Today, Monday, the warships of the Saudi-UAE aggression targeted al-Jer farms in the Abs district within Hajjah.

A source reported to YemenExtra that the battleships of the aggression bombed the al-Jer farms in the district of Abs, which resulted in extensive damage.

The source noted that this attack comes in the context of the continuous attacks by the naval forces affiliated with the Saudi-led aggression against Yemeni farmers and fishermen along the west coast of the Red Sea.

It is noteworthy that last week, the warships of the coalition of aggression committed a crime against citizens in the Abs district, where 4 citizens, including a child, were killed and another child was injured as a result of the bombardment on the al-Jer area, district of Abs.