More Than 30 Saudi Airstrikes Target Yemeni Governorates

YemenExtra

Today, Monday, the Saudi-led coalition of aggression launched 34 raids on a number of governorates.

In Marib, the Saudi aggression launched 22 raids, including 10 raids on the district of Sarwah, 10 raids on Saleb in the district of Majzar, as well as two raids on the Najd al-Ataq area in Sarwah.

In Hajjah province, the US-Saudi military aircraft conducted 5 raids on the area of al-Jarr, Bani Hassan in Abs Haradh Districts.

In Saada, the Saudi aggression launched an aerial raid on the al-Ferr area in the Kataf District and another on the al-Zahir district.

In al-Jawf, two raids were carried out on the areas of al-Marazeeq and al-Muhashima in the district of Khub wa Al-Sha`f.

In Najran, south of the kingdom, 3 raids targeted al-Shorfa area.