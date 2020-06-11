Syrian President Relives Prime Minister, Names Other One

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has removed the Arab country’s prime minister from his post and designated a minister as his successor, state media says.

In a decree carried by Syria’s official news agency SANA, the Syrian president on Thursday removed Prime Minister Imad Khamis from the post and designated Water Resources Minister Hossein Arnous as his successor.

According to the brief decree, Arnous, 67, will be the new Syrian premier without losing his current post as the head of the ministry of water resources, which he assumed in 2018.

Arnous was born in Idlib and had served in a long succession of government posts, including governor of Dayr al-Zawr province that borders Iraq, from 2009 to 2011, and Quneitra province in southern Syria, in 2011.

He was also the minister of public works and housing from 2013 to 2018.

Neither the decree nor the SANA report mentioned the reasons behind the dismissal of Khamis, who has been the Syrian prime minister since 2016.

SOURCE:SANA